Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

78,999 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 4MATIC, AWD, AMG, NAV, CAM, PANO, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C400 4MATIC, AWD, AMG, NAV, CAM, PANO, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 5716782
  2. 5716782
  3. 5716782
  4. 5716782
  5. 5716782
  6. 5716782
  7. 5716782
  8. 5716782
  9. 5716782
  10. 5716782
  11. 5716782
  12. 5716782
  13. 5716782
  14. 5716782
  15. 5716782
  16. 5716782
  17. 5716782
  18. 5716782
  19. 5716782
  20. 5716782
  21. 5716782
  22. 5716782
  23. 5716782
  24. 5716782
  25. 5716782
  26. 5716782
  27. 5716782
  28. 5716782
  29. 5716782
  30. 5716782
  31. 5716782
  32. 5716782
  33. 5716782
  34. 5716782
  35. 5716782
  36. 5716782
  37. 5716782
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5716782
  • Stock #: PC6040
  • VIN: 55SWF6GB8FU032402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6040
  • Mileage 78,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES C400 | 4MATIC AWD | AMG PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE













Enter this beautiful 2015 Mercedes Benz C400 Sedan. Efficiency and power from a turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine pushing 329HP and 354 Torque. 7-Speed Paddle Shift Auto Transmission, and the confidence of 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive. Classy Metallic Blue exterior, with Tan leather interior, with AMG Sport Package adds AMG Sports Wheels, AMG body styling, Sport Brakes/Suspension, Sport Interior, Aluminum Pedals.







Enjoy on-road guidance from a 8.4inch COMAND Navigation System. Backup Camera providing parking guidance with sensors, as well as Blindspot Assist. Your passengers will love the large Panoramamic Roof,HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats. Music lovers will absolutely enjoy the Burmester Premium Surround Sound System. Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, are included as well.







We know safety is your number one concern so this car is equipped with 10-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, TPMS.











WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Run flat tires
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
engine oil
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Side mirror adjustments: power folding
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Total speakers: 13
Interior accents: aluminum
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Front brake diameter: 13.5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Audi TT 2.0T qu...
 53,406 KM
$31,800 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 99,369 KM
$35,800 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar F-Type 3...
 35,541 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory