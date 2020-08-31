2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Run flat tires door unlock Body side reinforcements engine oil Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Surround sound: 5.1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front suspension type: multi-link Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Side mirror adjustments: power folding Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Total speakers: 13 Interior accents: aluminum Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Front brake diameter: 13.5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status

