2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

85,000 KM

C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

C300-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5859807
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB9FU048071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ C300 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTACE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST PLUS - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - AGILITY SELECT WITH SPORT PLUS/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - MERCEDES-BENZ LED LIGHT SYSTEM - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - 18" AMG SPOKE WHEELS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - ELECTRIC POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - COMES FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 85,000KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

COVID-19 UPDATE - DELL FINE CARS would like you to know that we are committed to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We want to ensure you that the safety of our clients and our staff remains our top priority.

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

