2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, BURMESTER, PANO, NAV
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8790080
- Stock #: PC8400
- VIN: 55SWF4KBXFU040626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,039 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES BENZ C300 4MATIC SEDAN | 2.0L TURBO I4 | 241HP | NAVIGATION | AMG STYLING EXTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE EXTERIOR | COLLISION WARNING WITH ACTIVE BRAKE INTERVENTION | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | PADDLE SHIFTERS | REVERSE CAMERA | AMBIENT LIGHTING | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED WINDSHIELD WASHER SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | HEATED MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS START | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2015 Mercedes C300 4MATIC offers efficiency and power from a turbocharged 241-horsepower 2.0-litre engine with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT 7-speed Sport Paddle Shift Automatic Transmission. This C-Class model also comes with Mercedes's 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive system for peace of mind and better performance in all-weather situations.
Featuring a sleek Tenorite Gray Metallic exterior with a Red leather interior and Black Ash wood interior trim, the car looks beautiful inside and out. This C-Class also comes with the AMG Sports Package that adds AMG Exterior Styling elements like a front splitter, side skirts and 18" AMG 5-spoke wheels.
Enjoy other features like Navigation, HD Radio, BURMESTER Sound System, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blind Spot Detection and Memory Seats. The Memory Package offers you to save the steering wheel, mirror, and seat position simultaneously so each driver can have their preferred position in the car.
Convenient features like rain-sensing wipers, Heated Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, and available Satellite Radio, are included as well. We know safety is your number one concern, this C300 is equipped with 12-way protection from 8 airbags, Stability and Traction Control, and TPMS.
