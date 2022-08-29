2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$24,950 + taxes & licensing 1 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11928

Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Digital clock Inside Hood Release Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Mechanical All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Keyless GO Fully loaded Parking Sensors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Voice Command AMG package Full Carpet floor Sensor

