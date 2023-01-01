$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC AWD,AMG SPORTS PKG,AMG STYLING,NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9924
- Mileage 101,911 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES CLA 250 | AWD | 4-MATIC | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | BLACK/ANTHRACITE LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | 18 AMG SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2015 Mercedes CLA 250 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged Four-Cylinder making 208 horsepower and bold styling this Mercedes is sure to turn heads! The CLA features Mercedes 4-Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased traction in slippery conditions. With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof you will always feel like you're in a premium luxury car. This example comes with a Black Exterior, Black Leather and 18 large Alloy Sport Wheels.
Other notable features of the CLA 250 4MATIC include a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 5.8-inch infotainment display. The audio system features eight speakers, a CD player, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing drivers to stream music and make hands-free calls.
Safety features are also a top priority in the CLA 250 4MATIC, with standard features including anti lock brakes, stability and traction control, and front-seat side and knee airbags. The vehicle also comes with a range of driver assistance features, such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and collision warning with automatic braking.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
