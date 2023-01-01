Menu
2015 MERCEDES CLA 250 | AWD | 4-MATIC | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | BLACK/ANTHRACITE LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | 18 AMG SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX The 2015 Mercedes CLA 250 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged Four-Cylinder making 208 horsepower and bold styling this Mercedes is sure to turn heads! The CLA features Mercedes 4-Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased traction in slippery conditions. With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof you will always feel like youre in a premium luxury car. This example comes with a Black Exterior, Black Leather and 18 large Alloy Sport Wheels. Other notable features of the CLA 250 4MATIC include a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 5.8-inch infotainment display. The audio system features eight speakers, a CD player, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing drivers to stream music and make hands-free calls. Safety features are also a top priority in the CLA 250 4MATIC, with standard features including anti lock brakes, stability and traction control, and front-seat side and knee airbags. The vehicle also comes with a range of driver assistance features, such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and collision warning with automatic braking.

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

101,911 KM

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC AWD,AMG SPORTS PKG,AMG STYLING,NAVI

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC AWD,AMG SPORTS PKG,AMG STYLING,NAVI

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

101,911KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB3FN240309

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9924
  • Mileage 101,911 KM

2015 MERCEDES CLA 250 | AWD | 4-MATIC | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | BLACK/ANTHRACITE LEATHER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | 18 AMG SPOKE WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2015 Mercedes CLA 250 is a sleek compact sized four-door coupe! With a 2.0L Turbocharged Four-Cylinder making 208 horsepower and bold styling this Mercedes is sure to turn heads! The CLA features Mercedes 4-Matic All Wheel Drive System which means increased traction in slippery conditions. With Navigation and a beautiful large glass Panoramic sunroof you will always feel like you're in a premium luxury car. This example comes with a Black Exterior, Black Leather and 18 large Alloy Sport Wheels.







Other notable features of the CLA 250 4MATIC include a panoramic sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 5.8-inch infotainment display. The audio system features eight speakers, a CD player, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing drivers to stream music and make hands-free calls.







Safety features are also a top priority in the CLA 250 4MATIC, with standard features including anti lock brakes, stability and traction control, and front-seat side and knee airbags. The vehicle also comes with a range of driver assistance features, such as a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, and collision warning with automatic braking.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 4.13

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Upholstery: leatherette
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rear headrests: 3
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Armrests: rear center
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Automatic emergency braking: front
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter
Memorized settings: 3 driver / audio system / driver seat / side mirrors
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / 8

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class