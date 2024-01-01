Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

90,182 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 w/ Bluetooth, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 w/ Bluetooth, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,182KM
Used
VIN WDDSJ4GB5FN244488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Park Assist
Power Front Seats
USB Ports
AUTO STOP/START
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Front Memory Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class