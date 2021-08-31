Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

98,000 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

NAVI|PANOROOF|BLIND SPOT ASSIST

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

NAVI|PANOROOF|BLIND SPOT ASSIST

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7698976
  • Stock #: 217744
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB5FN217744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDDSJ4GB5FN217744, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 17-inch AMG WHEELS, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, ESP, White on Tan Leather, Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

