$25,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC, AMG SPORT PKG, CHROME PKG, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$25,800
- Listing ID: 8874062
- Stock #: PC8466
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB0FN221829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jupiter Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,480 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | SPORT SUSPENSION | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | EXTERIOR CHROME PACKAGE | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM | MEMORY PACKAGE | MULTI-FUNCTION LEATHER STEERING WHEEL WITH GEARSHIFT BUTTONS | ATTENTION ASSIST | 18'' AMG SPOKE WHEELS | AMBIENT LIGHTING
The 2015 Mercedes CLA250 is a sleek compact-sized four-door coupe. It's powered by a 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4 Cylinder making 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and is mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission and Mercedes' 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive System.
This CLA250 features a Jupiter Red exterior colour and a Black/Anthracite imitation leather interior featuring Ambient lighting, Black Ash Wood trim, multifunction steering wheel and more. This car is equipped with the AMG Styling Package which adds a front spoiler, side skirts and 18 AMG Multi-spoke wheels. It also features the Exterior Chrome Package which adds chrome accents throughout the exterior.
Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class includes stability and traction control, antilock brakes, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side thorax airbags, front-seat side pelvic airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.
Vehicle Features
