2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-DESIGNO-NAVI-360 CAMERAS
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS400 4MATIC - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING CLS FINISHED IN MAGNETITE METALLIC BLACK ON DESIGNO RED DIAMOND STITCHED LEATHER INTERIOR - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - DESIGNO PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - DISTRONIC PLUS - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - STEERING ASSISTANT - PRE SAFE BRAKE - REAR END COLLISION WARNING - ATTENTION ASSIST - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC MULTICONTOUR SEATS - MASSAGING SEATS - HEATED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS - BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - SPORT STEERING WHEEL - AMBIENT LIGHTING - POWER SUNROOF - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - ELECTRIC POWER TRUNK - POWER FOLDING MIRRORS - HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND AUDIO SYSTEM - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CLEAN CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $28,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $899 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
416-252-1919