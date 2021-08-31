Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

143,529 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC, 329HP, 360CAM, DISTRONIC PLUS

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC, 329HP, 360CAM, DISTRONIC PLUS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

143,529KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7657792
  Stock #: PC7395
  VIN: WDDHH6HB4FB097176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7395
  • Mileage 143,529 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES-BENZ E400 4MATIC | AWD | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | AUTONOMOUS INT. CRUISE CONTROL PLUS ( DISTRONIC PLUS ) | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE ASSIST | DRIVING PACKAGE | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM | DISTRONIC PLUS CROSS SUPPORT | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | MEMORY PACKAGE | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUN BLINDS IN THE REAR | PANORMAIC ROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DYNAMIC LED HEADLAMPS | 18'' AMG DOUBLE-SPOKE WHEELS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED FRONT AND REAR | MIRRORS PACKAGE | DVD PLAYER | SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2015 Mercedes E400 is the perfect Mid-Size Luxury Car for someone looking for Class, Style and Luxury. With its Turbocharged 3.0L V6 making 329HP and 354lb-ft of torque you will have an efficient and powerful ride! With all the luxury features you expect in this class of car you will be sure to enjoy every drive you have. Coming in a Sporty Gray Exterior with Black Leather interior to match the AMG Exterior Styling Package.







With voice command Navigation, a Panoramic sunroof to allow plenty of light into the cabin, Backup Camera and Parking Sensors for tight spaces luxury is the priority. Mercedes famous 4-Matic all wheel drive system and Heated Seats will get you through those cold Canadian Winters!







The E400 comes with Safety Features as Active park Assist, Lane Assist, Parking Sensors, 360 Camera, Anti-Lock Brakes, Stability Control, Front Impact Airbags, Side Impact Airbags, Over Head Airbags and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

