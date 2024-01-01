2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 MERCEDES BENZ GL450 | AWD 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGER | 3.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V6 | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | EXTERIOR AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | DRIVING PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR | ALMOND BEIGE/MOCHA INTERIOR | DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE Introducing the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL450 4MATIC, a luxury SUV that boasts a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine with 362 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers with its sleek design and impressive capabilities. The exterior of the Mercedes Benz GL450 is finished in Diamond White Metallic, which adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the already stunning design. The body is crafted with precision and attention to detail, featuring a bold front grille and Bi-Xenon headlights. Inside, the Mercedes Benz GL450 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, designed to provide comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers. The interior is finished in Almond Beige/Mocha, which creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The seats are upholstered in premium leather, and the front seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing optimal comfort and support. The Mercedes Benz GL450 is also equipped with a range of factory default features, including a panoramic sunroof, active park assist, and a 360 camera. The vehicle also features a COMAND infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Other notable features of the GL450 4MATIC include dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-folding third-row seat, and a host of advanced safety features, such as stability control, traction control, and a suite of airbags. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

132,899 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL450 4MATIC,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,MEMORY PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL450 4MATIC,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,MEMORY PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
132,899KM
Used
VIN 4JGDF6EE7FA486795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond Beige/Mocha
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10092
  • Mileage 132,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES BENZ GL450 | AWD 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGER | 3.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V6 | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | EXTERIOR AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | DRIVING PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR | ALMOND BEIGE/MOCHA INTERIOR | DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Introducing the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL450 4MATIC, a luxury SUV that boasts a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine with 362 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers with its sleek design and impressive capabilities.







The exterior of the Mercedes Benz GL450 is finished in Diamond White Metallic, which adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the already stunning design. The body is crafted with precision and attention to detail, featuring a bold front grille and Bi-Xenon headlights.







Inside, the Mercedes Benz GL450 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, designed to provide comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers. The interior is finished in Almond Beige/Mocha, which creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The seats are upholstered in premium leather, and the front seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing optimal comfort and support.







The Mercedes Benz GL450 is also equipped with a range of factory default features, including a panoramic sunroof, active park assist, and a 360 camera. The vehicle also features a COMAND infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Other notable features of the GL450 4MATIC include dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-folding third-row seat, and a host of advanced safety features, such as stability control, traction control, and a suite of airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 3.46

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear struts
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Rear seat folding
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Alternator: 180 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Roof rails: aluminum
Assist handle: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Floor mats: front / rear / third row
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear / third row
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear / third row
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / paddle shifter
Power outlet(s): 115V rear / 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Third row seat folding: power / split
Armrests: front center / rear center with cupholders
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / tilt/slide

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Corvette STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Chevrolet Corvette STINGRAY,3LT,MANUAL,V8,455HP,HUD,MEMORY PKG 44,453 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV,S-LINE,360CAM,B&0 SYS for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi Q7 3.0T QUATTRO PROGRESSIV,S-LINE,360CAM,B&0 SYS 94,999 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac Escalade SPORT PLATINUM,ONYX PKG,SUPER CRUISE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Cadillac Escalade SPORT PLATINUM,ONYX PKG,SUPER CRUISE 45,499 KM $109,526 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class