2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL450 4MATIC,7 PASSENGER,AMG SPORT,MEMORY PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
- Interior Colour Almond Beige/Mocha
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10092
- Mileage 132,899 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES BENZ GL450 | AWD 4MATIC | 7 PASSENGER | 3.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED V6 | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC | EXTERIOR AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | DRIVING PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC EXTERIOR | ALMOND BEIGE/MOCHA INTERIOR | DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | INTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | KEYLESS GO | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL450 4MATIC, a luxury SUV that boasts a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 engine with 362 horsepower and 369 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle is sure to impress even the most discerning drivers with its sleek design and impressive capabilities.
The exterior of the Mercedes Benz GL450 is finished in Diamond White Metallic, which adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to the already stunning design. The body is crafted with precision and attention to detail, featuring a bold front grille and Bi-Xenon headlights.
Inside, the Mercedes Benz GL450 offers a spacious and luxurious cabin, designed to provide comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers. The interior is finished in Almond Beige/Mocha, which creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The seats are upholstered in premium leather, and the front seats are heated and power-adjustable, providing optimal comfort and support.
The Mercedes Benz GL450 is also equipped with a range of factory default features, including a panoramic sunroof, active park assist, and a 360 camera. The vehicle also features a COMAND infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system. Other notable features of the GL450 4MATIC include dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-folding third-row seat, and a host of advanced safety features, such as stability control, traction control, and a suite of airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
