<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 4JGDF2EE5FA471883, NAVIGATION, SURROUND VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, RUNNING BOARDS, HARMAN-KARDON LOGIC7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PARKING SENSORS, 20-Inch ALLOYS, Dual-Zone Automatic Cntrl., Dual/Curtain/Side/Knee Airbags, Heated Steering Wheel, PARKTRONIC Parking Assist, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Power Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Voice Activation, CD Player/FM/AM, Driver Memory Seats, 4-Wheel Disc & ABS, Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Grey on Black Leather, Push-to-Start, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows, Heated Mirrors, AUX, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Traction control, Stability Control, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

162,000 KM

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDF2EE5FA471883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

