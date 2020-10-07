Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

180,084 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350d BlueTEC, DIESEL, 7 PASS, NAV, CAM, PANO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350d BlueTEC, DIESEL, 7 PASS, NAV, CAM, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,084KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6101331
  • Stock #: PC6328
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE4FA601085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6328
  • Mileage 180,084 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES GL350d | BLUETEC | DIESEL | 7 PASSENGER | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | POWER TAILGATE | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS GO | SAT RADIO | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The Mercedes GL350 BlueTec features a powerful Diesel V6, perfect for all the adventure your family could ask for! Although being a powerful engine the BlueTec engine technology will also help on fuel consumption. The Grey Exterior colour gives a classy look combined with the Black Leather Interior. With 7 Passenger seating and a Panoramic sunroof, all of your passengers can enjoy the beautiful view while having enough storage space to remain comfortable. Feel safe knowing that Mercedes Blind Spot detection will always be assisting you.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Air Suspension
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
MP3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
engine oil
Electronic Parking Brake
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Third row headrests: adjustable
Third row seat folding: power
Upholstery: leatherette
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Front struts
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Camera system: rearview
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Skid plate(s): front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Rear struts
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat folding
Roof rails color: aluminum
Axle ratio: 3.46
Alternator: 180 amps
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
variable intermittent
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Tire fill alert
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
power glass
12V front
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
12V cargo area

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2009 BMW 3 Series 33...
 174,504 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 44,300 KM
$85,800 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Corve...
 8,800 KM
$92,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory