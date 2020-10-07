2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row MP3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer PADDLE SHIFTER coolant auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear door type: Power liftgate Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control door unlock Body side reinforcements door pockets engine oil Electronic Parking Brake integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Jack Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust tip color: alloy Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Total speakers: 8 Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Third row headrests: adjustable Third row seat folding: power Upholstery: leatherette Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Front struts Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Impact sensor: battery disconnect Front brake diameter: 13.8 Camera system: rearview Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Skid plate(s): front Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Rear struts Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Power door locks: auto-locking Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat folding Roof rails color: aluminum Axle ratio: 3.46 Alternator: 180 amps In-Dash CD: DVD audio Third row seatbelts: 3-point variable intermittent halogen Window defogger: rear Power outlet(s): 115V rear Connected in-car apps: Facebook Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Tire fill alert Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc Warnings and reminders: lamp failure tilt/slide fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status power glass 12V front Google POIs Google search news vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear 12V cargo area

