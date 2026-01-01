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<p>COMING SOON!!!</p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! </p><p> *** CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!</p><p>AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8 </p><p> PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSMARTGTA.CA</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

110,120 KM

Details Description Features

$14,380

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Watch This Vehicle
13961916

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 250

Location

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

647-869-1015

  1. 1776818035272
  2. 1776818035766
  3. 1776818036195
  4. 1776818036632
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$14,380

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,120KM
VIN WDCTG4GB1FJ167794

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,120 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!!!

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!! 

 *** CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!

AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8 

 PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSMARTGTA.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSmart GTA

AutoSmart GTA

831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8

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647-869-XXXX

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647-869-1015

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$14,380

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmart GTA

647-869-1015

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA