$14,380+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA 250
Location
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
647-869-1015
$14,380
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
110,120KM
VIN WDCTG4GB1FJ167794
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,120 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! ALL SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!!!! PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BEFORE COMING AT 647-869-1015!!!
*** CAR-PROOF AVAILABLE-NO ACCIDENT!!! FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 647-869-1015 PLEASE MAKE AN APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING US!
AutoSmart GTA 831 Kipling ave., Toronto,ON M8Z 5G8
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSMARTGTA.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoSmart GTA
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 110,120 KM $14,380 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge SEL 179,120 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
2023 RAM Cargo Van 2500 High Roof 159" WB 85,000 KM $37,550 + tax & lic
Email AutoSmart GTA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmart GTA
831 Kipling Avenue, Toronto, ON M8Z 5G8
Call Dealer
647-869-XXXX(click to show)
$14,380
+ taxes & licensing>
AutoSmart GTA
647-869-1015
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA