2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|LED LIGHTS

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|LED LIGHTS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4382214
  • Stock #: 168950
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB5FJ168950
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB5FJ168950, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DVD, FROM MERCEDES-BENZ CANADA, LED Lights, Xenon Headlights, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Attention Assist, Blue on Grey Leather, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Pwr; Liftgate, Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING:

4.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.

The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

BUSINESS HOURS:

Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.
Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.
Sun: 11:00am - 04:00pm.

LOCATION:

2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)
Toronto, ON
M1J 2E4

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

