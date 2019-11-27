2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WDCTG4GB5FJ168950, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, DVD, FROM MERCEDES-BENZ CANADA, LED Lights, Xenon Headlights, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Attention Assist, Blue on Grey Leather, Pwr. Folding Side Mirrors, Pwr; Liftgate, Seven-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission, Paddle Shifters, Roof Rack, Pwr. & Heated & Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Home-Link System, Auto Dim Mirror, Titanium Trim, Leather Steering with Audio and On-Board Computer Controls, 4-Wheel ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!



FINANCING:



4.99% APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)



Our Price Includes:



1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate (at listed price only).

2.Administration Fee.

3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

4.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.

5.OMVIC Fee.



Taxes and licensing are not included in the price. Trade-ins are welcome.



Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available. We will ship to any Canadian Province.



The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.



BUSINESS HOURS:



Mon-Thur: 09:00am - 08:00pm.

Fri-Sat: 10:00am - 06:00pm.

Sun: 11:00am - 04:00pm.



LOCATION:



2918 Eglinton Ave East. (Eglinton Ave E & McCowan Rd - Across Home Depot)

Toronto, ON

M1J 2E4



Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.