2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

FULLY LOADED, COLLISION PREV, PUSH START, MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER AND MUCH MORE.



This 2015 MERCEDES BENZ GLA250, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates.



CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $399, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. All of BELL AUTOs vehicles are certified and safety inspected, go through multiple point inspection by our certified mechanic and are detailed to make sure they are in perfect showroom condition.



FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!!



TRADE* Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER)



BELL AUTO* is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools.



REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 5 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, The 2018 Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 500 reviews with a 4.6 rating on Google and Facebook.



COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!!



CONTACT* For more information please feel free to contact us at 1 (877) 854-4872 or visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!!



#NAVIGATION# #BACK-UPCAMERA# #FULLYLOADED# #SENSORS#



Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

Rear child safety locks

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

glove box Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Rain sensor wipers

Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

Xenon Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock

Integrated roof antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Back-Up Camera

Reverse Park Assist

Parking Sensors

Hill Ascent Control

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Steering Wheel Control

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

PUSH START

Voice Command

Driver Side Airbag

Rear cupholder

Passenger Airbag On/Off

Cargo Space Lights

Digital/Analog Display

Eco Mode

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors

Blind Spot

ANTI- THEFT

Full Carpet floor

Sensor

Sound System (Bose, Kardon, etc)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.