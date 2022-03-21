$34,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA45 AMG 4MATIC, 355HP, SPORT EXHAUST, NAV, AERO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$34,800
- Listing ID: 8790074
- Stock #: PC8404
- VIN: WDDTG5CB1FJ095308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,433 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES AMG GLA45 4MATIC | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | AWD | 355HP | AMG PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNIG SYSTEM WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | BACK UP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | MEMORY SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DROWSINESS DETECTION | BI-XENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | KEYLESS START | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder making a powerful 355-horsepower and 332 ft-lb of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic dual clutch transmission and Mercedes 4MATIC AWD drivetrain. Its also equipped with AMG Performance Suspension, a Sport Exhaust System, Red AMG Brake Calipers, an aggressive Rear Spoiler and more.
This GLA45 AMG features a Mountain Gray Magno (satin) exterior with the AMG Styling Package, 20 AMG wheels (and a spare set of winters), and Black/Anthracite interior with Microfiber/Alcantara accents throughout. It also features an AMG Performance steering wheel with Microfiber/Alcantara, a panoramic sliding sunroof, Ambient Lighting, Aluminum grain textured interior trim, Memory Package Sport Seats and more.
A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist, as well as Blind Spot Assist will provide you with guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, and Comfort Access.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
