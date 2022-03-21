Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

93,433 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA45 AMG 4MATIC, 355HP, SPORT EXHAUST, NAV, AERO

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA45 AMG 4MATIC, 355HP, SPORT EXHAUST, NAV, AERO

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

93,433KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8790074
  Stock #: PC8404
  VIN: WDDTG5CB1FJ095308

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # PC8404
  Mileage 93,433 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES AMG GLA45 4MATIC | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4-CYLINDER | AWD | 355HP | AMG PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION | AMG SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | COLLISION WARNIG SYSTEM WITH BRAKE INTERVENTION | BACK UP CAMERA | PARKING SENSORS | MEMORY SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DROWSINESS DETECTION | BI-XENON LIGHTS | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | HEATED SEATS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | KEYLESS START | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder making a powerful 355-horsepower and 332 ft-lb of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic dual clutch transmission and Mercedes 4MATIC AWD drivetrain. Its also equipped with AMG Performance Suspension, a Sport Exhaust System, Red AMG Brake Calipers, an aggressive Rear Spoiler and more.







This GLA45 AMG features a Mountain Gray Magno (satin) exterior with the AMG Styling Package, 20 AMG wheels (and a spare set of winters), and Black/Anthracite interior with Microfiber/Alcantara accents throughout. It also features an AMG Performance steering wheel with Microfiber/Alcantara, a panoramic sliding sunroof, Ambient Lighting, Aluminum grain textured interior trim, Memory Package Sport Seats and more.







A COMAND Navigation system (Voice Command), and Reverse Camera with Parking Assist, as well as Blind Spot Assist will provide you with guidance when you need it. You'll also enjoy convenient features like a PANORAMIC Sunroof, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Heated Power/Memory Seats, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Xenon lights, Rain sensing wipers, and Comfort Access.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Body side reinforcements
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Climate Control
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
MP3
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Audio system
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
power adjustable
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Rear spoiler: roofline
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
Axle ratio: 2.44
Alternator: 115 amps
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Yelp
stocks
weather
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
height
reclining
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
news
vehicle location
12V rear
in floor
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.5 in.
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

