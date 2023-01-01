Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

87,726 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

GTA Direct Auto

416-408-1585

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4Matic AWD Bluetooth Alloy Certified

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4Matic AWD Bluetooth Alloy Certified

Location

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,726KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9467757
  • Stock #: 108686
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB0FJ108686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,726 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes Benz GLA250

4Mtaic All Wheel Drive

CERTIFIED !

87K ORIGINAL KM ! CLEAN ! BRAND NEW TIRES !  WINTER TIRES ! FRESH SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE ! NEW BRAKES ROTORS ! READY TO GO ! 24 HOUR OR LESS TURNAROUND DELIVERY FROM PURCHASE DATE !

HEATED SEATS ! BLUETOOTH ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND LOCK ! COLD WEATHER PACKAGE ! PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS !

PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !!

Beautiful PALLADIUM SILVER GRAY METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER Interior!!

DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT

416-408-1585

WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE !

DOOR TO DOOR DELIVERY AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE !

VISIT US 1749 WESTON RD TORONTO ON M9N1V5

WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA

 

While we make every attempt to ensure the accuracy of this information, any changes, updates or corrections (Features/Price) may not be reflected immediately online. PLEASE CALL US TO VERIFY OPTIONS ! IF YOU DO NOT SEE IT IN THE PICTURES PLEASE DO NOT ASSUME ! CALL US AND WE WILL GLADLY VERIFY FOR YOU AND ANSWER ANY QUESTIONS ! Please contact GTA DIRECT AUTO Sales team member for all current price and exact features. Advertised pricing includes CERTIFICATION. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

TRY OUR INTERACTIVE 360 INTERIOR VIEW ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.GTADIRECTAUTO.CA  – USE YOUR MOUSE TO MOVE INSIDE THE CAR BELOW !

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GTA Direct Auto

GTA Direct Auto

1749 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1V5

416-408-1585

