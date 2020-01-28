Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

647-352-5444

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4542867
  • Stock #: 13499
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB9FG429670
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,480 + HST & Licensing (one owner, no accidents, brand NEW ceramic pads and rotors all around.)

THIS PRICE INCLUDES --> Safety Certification, CarFax and FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR

Visit our site louison.ca for car-walk-around videos!


Give our fully licensed Service Centre a chance…buy this Certified Used Car with us, and automatically qualify for FREE synthetic oil changes for 1 year!...yes....all your oil changes for this vehicle for 1 year after purchase are $0! We want you to be a satisfied, LONG-TERM customer! Let us win you over with competent service, great discounts, and free advice along the way!


We FINANCE ALL CREDIT types, good, bad, new! Interest rates starting as low as low as 4.99% O.A.C (On Approved Credit)


Also available and sold separately: 24 MNTHS, UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY. Inquire within for all warranty options available, if interested.


We are happy to help! Call ahead to book a viewing or test drive, 647.352.5444


HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon-Fri: 9:30 am - 6pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4pm

Sunday: CLOSED


See you soon,

LOUISON AUTOMOTIVE INC. 1295 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON, M6M4R2 www.louison.ca


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

