2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Trip Computer Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar 8 low fuel Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 PADDLE SHIFTER coolant driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Rear door type: Liftgate Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control door unlock Body side reinforcements door pockets engine oil integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback retractable Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Interior accents: wood-tone Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Upholstery: leatherette Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated In-Dash CD: single disc Grille color: chrome Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Front suspension type: multi-link Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Oil monitor Axle ratio: 3.07 Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Center console: front console with armrest Cargo cover: hard Rear spoiler: roofline Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Roof rails color: black variable intermittent halogen Body side moldings: black Window defogger: rear Smart device app function: horn/light operation Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone Warnings and reminders: lamp failure fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast 12V front 12V cargo area

