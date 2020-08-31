Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

78,122 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC, DIESEL, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC, DIESEL, AWD, NAV, PANO, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,122KM
Used
  Stock #: PC6057
  VIN: WDCGG0EB2FG426481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,122 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES GLK 250 BLUTEC | DIESEL | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | SATELLITE RADIO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Mercedes GLK is the perfect vehicle for a family needing space and functionality while still remaining small enough to be agile in city streets! With Mercedes 4-Matic all wheel drive Canadian Winters will be a breeze. With an efficent 2.1L 4 cylinder Diesel Motor and a smooth shifting automatic transmission you will enjoy this SUV. A gorgeous Panormic Sunroof with sliding features mean not only you get to enjoy the view but your rear passengers will experience the moment also! A with a Sleek Grey Exterior and Black Leather interior means class and style and with heated seats, they can be comfortable too! Buy in comfort knowing this is a Clean Carfax, Local Ontario Vehicle







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
8
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
PADDLE SHIFTER
coolant
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Rear door type: Liftgate
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
door unlock
Body side reinforcements
door pockets
engine oil
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
retractable
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
In-Dash CD: single disc
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Oil monitor
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Center console: front console with armrest
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Roof rails color: black
variable intermittent
halogen
Body side moldings: black
Window defogger: rear
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
12V front
12V cargo area

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

