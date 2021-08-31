Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

175,869 KM

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

City South Fine Cars Inc.

416-787-8500

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

City South Fine Cars Inc.

575 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6N 3E4

416-787-8500

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,869KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB4FA464024

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,869 KM

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** AMAZING CONDITION *** FINANCING AVAILABLE *** 

 

 

 

Warranty available on all vehicles! Keep your peace of mind with our range of warranty options starting from just 3 months up to 4 years! Every warranty we provide is fully insured and Canada wide. Credit protection options are available as well, peace of mind  is what we strive for here.

 

 

 

Financing available! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? New to the country?No problem, we guarantee approval! Low finance rates available on applicable credit. We will have our team make sure to get you the best loan possible! 100% open and transparent financing process, leave with 0 doubts!

 

 

 

Build or repair your credit with us! All of our loans are reported as a tradeline to both Equifax and Transunion credit bureaus! Don’t be fooled by the other guys! With positive payment history on a bi-weekly or monthly tradeline you can repair or rebuild your credit in no time!

 

 

 

Service with us! Put yourself at ease with our customer dedicated mechanics. We will service and maintain everything we sell! Our mechanic is dedicated to only working on our clients vehicles, so there will be no long waits to get an appointment and your service and maintenance fees will be at the best price possible! Let us keep your car working at its best!

 

 

 

All vehicles come with a vehicle history report.

 

 

 

As per OMVIC Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695. Extensive inspection and servicing included! Ask us about the services included in our Certification package today for more information! 

 

 

 

This vehicle is under the ownership of Priority Car Financing Corp. and could be retailed or wholesale’d from Priority Car Financing Corp.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

