2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC ,AMG SPORT ,MEMORY ,360CAM ,PANO
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PA6298
- Mileage 188,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES- BENZ ML350 BLUETEC | 4MATIC-AWD | 240 HP | 3.0L TURBOCHARGED V6 DIESEL | 7 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING | MEMORY PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | NIGHT SERIES INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL | REAR HEATED SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BROWN ASH WOOD INT. TRIM PIECES | KEYLESS GO | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | HEATED WINDSCREEN WASHER SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Introducing the 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC a luxurious SUV that combines powerful performance and refined elegance. This vehicle comes in a sleek Obsidian Black exterior finish, paired with a sophisticated Beige interior that exudes timeless class.
Equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel engine, the ML 350 BlueTEC delivers an impressive 240 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of torque. This SUV also features a seven-speed automatic transmission, along with all-wheel drive, ensuring smooth and effortless handling on any terrain.
The interior of the ML350 BlueTEC is designed to offer maximum comfort and convenience. With spacious seating for up to five passengers, this vehicle features premium leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The rear seats can be folded down to expand cargo space, making it perfect for long trips or outdoor adventures.
In terms of technology, the ML 350 BlueTEC comes with a range of advanced features that offer both entertainment and safety. These include a 7-inch infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, a rearview camera, and a premium Harman/Kardon sound system. Additionally, this SUV is equipped with a host of safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring. Overall, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC is a stunning SUV that offers exceptional performance, luxurious comfort, and cutting-edge technology. With its sophisticated design and advanced features, it's the perfect choice for drivers who demand the best in both style and substance.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
