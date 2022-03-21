$32,600+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC, DIESEL, PREMIUM PKG, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$32,600
- Listing ID: 8790077
- Stock #: PC8401
- VIN: 4JGDA2EBXFA574995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,086 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ ML350 BLUETEC 4MATIC | 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL V6 | 240HP | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | SURROUND VIEW | PANORAMIC ROOF | KEYLESS GO | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | THERMATIC DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL | ADAPTIVE DAMPING SYSTEM | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | DVD PLAYER | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC features a powerful and efficient 3.0-litre Turbo-diesel V6 making 240-horsepower. The engine paired with the 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive system delivers a luxurious and comfortable drive for you and your family.
This ML350 features an Obsidian Black exterior with the AMG Styling Package, 20 AMG wheels and Brown Leather interior. A voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Blindspot Warning provides you with guidance wherever you need to go. Premium Package brings options your passengers will absolutely love like the Panoramic Sunroof, Front/Rear Heated Seats (Memory/Power), Harman/Kardon Premium sound system and Satellite Radio.
Other convenient features include Heated Leather Steering Wheel with Functions, Keyless Access, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Power Tailgate, this vehicle is sure to provide a great experience. We know safety is your number one priority so this car comes with standard front, side and rear curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, and security.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
