2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC,AWD,AMG STYLING,COMFORT PKG,PANO
- Listing ID: 10629141
- Stock #: PC9881
- VIN: WDDUF8FB2FA097279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,319 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES BENZ S550 4MATIC | AWD | 4.6L V8 | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | COMFORT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | DISTRONIC PLUS CRUISE CONTROL | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING | ELECTRIC ROLLER SUNBLINDS IN REAR | HEAD UP DISPLAY | PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF | DYNAMIC SEATS | HEATED REAR AND FRONT SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAT INSULATING IR REFLECTIVE GLASS | DYNAMIC LED HEADLIGHTS | NAPPA LEATHER | BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC is a luxury sedan that boasts impressive performance and a plethora of features. As a factory default, this vehicle comes equipped with a 4.7-liter V8 engine that produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, providing a smooth and comfortable driving experience.
The 2015 MERCEDES BENZ S550 4MATIC, in the striking exterior color option of Obsidian Black, exudes a timeless elegance and sophistication. This deep, glossy black finish accentuates the sedan's already sleek and distinguished appearance, adding a touch of refinement to its design . Standard features include Dynamic LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof,and keyless entry. The interior is equally impressive, with high-quality materials and a spacious cabin that can comfortably seat up to five passengers.
Overall, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S 550 4MATIC is a luxurious and well-equipped sedan that provides a smooth and comfortable ride, advanced technology, and an array of safety features.
