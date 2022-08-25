Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

101,652 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC LWB, PREMIUM PKG, INTELLIGENT DRV, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC LWB, PREMIUM PKG, INTELLIGENT DRV, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8988748
  2. 8988748
  3. 8988748
  4. 8988748
  5. 8988748
  6. 8988748
  7. 8988748
  8. 8988748
  9. 8988748
  10. 8988748
  11. 8988748
  12. 8988748
  13. 8988748
  14. 8988748
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

101,652KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8988748
  • Stock #: PC8557
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB0FA178570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8557
  • Mileage 101,652 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 MERCEDES S550 | LWB | 449 HP | 4MATIC AWD | SPORT PACKAGE | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | DESIGNO PAINT | WALNUT TRIM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED MASSAGE SEATS | DIGITAL CLUSTER | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | LIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | COMFORT HEATER PACKAGE | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | NAPPA LEATHER | BURMEISTER SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Delivering a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your family, this 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 LWB 4MATIC features a powerful 4.7L V8 producing 449HP along with 4MATIC All Wheel Drive through a smooth Automatic Transmission. Nothing rivals the world-class luxury of a Mercedes S-Class. Finished in an Designo Diamond White Metallic exterior, premium Beige leather interior.







Enjoy features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and 360 Top View Backup Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview in all conditions. Premium audio system for the music lovers, Heated and Cooled seats to keep your entire car comfortable with Massage Function for extra luxury. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, ABS Brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rearview monitor
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Drive mode selector
Grocery bag holder
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Run flat tires
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
16
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
DVD AUDIO
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
one-touch open/close
door unlock
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Panoramic
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Shift knob trim: alloy
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Subwoofer: 2
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Side door type: soft close
Total speakers: 13
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Headlights: LED
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Ambient lighting: color
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Google POIs
Google search
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
dual rear illuminating
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Mercedes-Benz C...
 74,881 KM
$41,800 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 101,652 KM
$49,800 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 94,277 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory