$49,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S550 4MATIC LWB, PREMIUM PKG, INTELLIGENT DRV, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$49,800
- Listing ID: 8988748
- Stock #: PC8557
- VIN: WDDUG8FB0FA178570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,652 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 MERCEDES S550 | LWB | 449 HP | 4MATIC AWD | SPORT PACKAGE | DIAMOND WHITE METALLIC | PREMIUM PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | DESIGNO PAINT | WALNUT TRIM | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED MASSAGE SEATS | DIGITAL CLUSTER | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | LIGHT PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | FRONT MEMORY PACKAGE | COMFORT HEATER PACKAGE | REAR-END COLLISION WARNING AND PROTECTION SYSTEM | SOFT CLOSING DOORS | NAPPA LEATHER | BURMEISTER SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Delivering a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your family, this 2015 Mercedes-Benz S550 LWB 4MATIC features a powerful 4.7L V8 producing 449HP along with 4MATIC All Wheel Drive through a smooth Automatic Transmission. Nothing rivals the world-class luxury of a Mercedes S-Class. Finished in an Designo Diamond White Metallic exterior, premium Beige leather interior.
Enjoy features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and 360 Top View Backup Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview in all conditions. Premium audio system for the music lovers, Heated and Cooled seats to keep your entire car comfortable with Massage Function for extra luxury. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, ABS Brakes.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
