Cargo Van,~  Diesel ,~ A/C,~ Bluetooth,~No Accident

Automatic,

No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

425,000 KM

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
425,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE7DC7F5964527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 425,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

