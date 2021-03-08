Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

212,286 KM

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

2500 144" HIGH ROOF! NO ACCIDENT!

2500 144" HIGH ROOF! NO ACCIDENT!

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

212,286KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6687962
  • Stock #: TBA00697
  • VIN: WD3BE7DC7F5967475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # TBA00697
  • Mileage 212,286 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT! High roof, 2 passenger bench seat, Diesel, automatic, a/c, power windows and locks, partition/divider, keyless entry and much more.


 


High roof, 3 passenger bench seat, Diesel, automatic, a/c, power windows and locks, partition/divider, keyless entry and much more. Many more in stock to choose from. Financing/leasing available.


DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON AN APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 416-248-1241 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Power Locks
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

