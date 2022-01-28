Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

243,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,960

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,960

+ taxes & licensing

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

416-633-0603

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

***2500/144***3-SEATER***FULLY CERTIFIED***

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

***2500/144***3-SEATER***FULLY CERTIFIED***

Location

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

416-633-0603

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,960

+ taxes & licensing

243,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8258031
  • Stock #: C2009
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC2F5960290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***INCREIDIBLE VAN AND WELL KEPT BOTH INSIDE AND OUT***FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST***NO ACCIDENTS***3.0L 6-CYLINDER DIESEL ENGINE***RARE 3-SEATER***A MUST SEE ONLY ***$29,960.00***ONLY ***243,000KMS***


Call today and buy with confidence. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured, Stop by our dealership or give us a call. For more information or to book a test drive for this vehicle go to our website @ www.carsolutionscanada.com

 

 

 

Car Solutions Canada Inc. is family owned and operated. We pride ourselves in our no pressure environment and are eager to share our knowledge and enthusiasm to make your car shopping experience comfortable and fun. We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. Our financing experts offer competitive simple financing and leasing options on most vehicles, regardless of your financial status. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase.

 

 

 

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

Vehicle inspection: Before showcasing our vehicles, we have them inspected to meet high standards and customer expectations. Vehicles are thoroughly detailed inside and out.

 

 

 

Key policy: Most of our vehicle come with two keys, however in some cases only one and as a result dealer is not responsible for two keys.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more!

 

 

 

PRICE EXCLUDES ALL APPLICABLE TAXES AND LICENCING INCLUDING A $10.00 OMVIC FEE...WE TAKE OUR COSTUMER SAFTEY AND THE QUALITY OF OUR VEHICLES VERY SERIOUSLY, AS A RESULT EACH VEHICLE IS PRE INSPCTED AND FULLY DETAILED BEFORE IT IS PUT UP FOR SALE.

 

 


Again, we are here to help and ask that you give us a chance to earn your business. Should you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

 

 

 

Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

 

 

 

We look forward to meeting new people every day and will never stop finding new ways to improve.

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Solutions Canada Inc.

2010 Mitsubishi Fuso...
 272,000 KM
$13,960 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Econoline ...
 152,000 KM
$16,960 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van *...
 292,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

Car Solutions Canada Inc.

3715 Keele St., Unit 18 & 19, Toronto, ON M3J 1N1

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-0603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory