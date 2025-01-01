Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2015 MINI 5 Door include:

Auto Stop/Start
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Push Button Start
Panoramic Sunroof
Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 53057

2015 MINI 5 Door

85,661 KM

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, A/C, Cruise Control

12535939

2015 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Heated Front Seats, A/C, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,661KM
VIN WMWXS5C57FT833215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 53057
  • Mileage 85,661 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

