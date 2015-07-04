Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 04/07/2015 with an estimated $5615.88 of damage. On which a $5616 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 08/10/2022 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2015 MINI Cooper

85,788 KM

Details Description Features

2015 MINI Cooper

3 Door Hardtop w/ Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C, Buetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,788KM
Used
VIN WMWXM5C56F3A56510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,788 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Front heated seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Aux input
USB port
Auto Start/Stop
Dual panel sunroof

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Clutch

647-559-3297

