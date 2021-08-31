Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper

2015 MINI Cooper

S|JCW TRIM|NAVI|REARCAM|HEADS-UP DISPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper

S|JCW TRIM|NAVI|REARCAM|HEADS-UP DISPLAY

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7747728
  • Stock #: A59260
  • VIN: WMWXP7C51F2A59260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWXP7C51F2A59260, JOHN COOPER WORKS TRIM, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, LED Lights, Spoiler, Black on Black Leather, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Dual Climate Ctrl., Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Lthr. Steering with Phone/Audio/Cruise/On-Board Computer Ctrls., Tinted Windows, Keyless Entry, Push Start, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!

FINANCING: 4.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2015 MINI Cooper S|J...
 171,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen New ...
 151,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Co...
 228,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Inventory