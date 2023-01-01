Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

70,001 KM

Details Description Features

$19,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S w/ Nav, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S w/ Nav, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10220142
  2. 10220142
  3. 10220142
  4. 10220142
  5. 10220142
  6. 10220142
  7. 10220142
  8. 10220142
  9. 10220142
  10. 10220142
  11. 10220142
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220142
  • Stock #: 19574
  • VIN: WMWZC5C52FWP45970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

AM/FM stereo radio
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Power door locks and windows
USB and AUX Input Jacks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2015 MINI Cooper Cou...
 70,001 KM
$19,890 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS w...
 79,277 KM
$29,890 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Veloste...
 12,798 KM
$40,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory