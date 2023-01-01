Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

126,208 KM

Details Description Features

$17,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2015 MINI Cooper Countryman

S w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10516407
  2. 10516407
  3. 10516407
  4. 10516407
  5. 10516407
  6. 10516407
  7. 10516407
  8. 10516407
  9. 10516407
  10. 10516407
  11. 10516407
  12. 10516407
  13. 10516407
  14. 10516407
  15. 10516407
  16. 10516407
  17. 10516407
  18. 10516407
  19. 10516407
  20. 10516407
  21. 10516407
  22. 10516407
  23. 10516407
  24. 10516407
  25. 10516407
  26. 10516407
  27. 10516407
  28. 10516407
  29. 10516407
  30. 10516407
  31. 10516407
  32. 10516407
  33. 10516407
  34. 10516407
  35. 10516407
  36. 10516407
  37. 10516407
  38. 10516407
  39. 10516407
  40. 10516407
  41. 10516407
  42. 10516407
  43. 10516407
  44. 10516407
  45. 10516407
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,890

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,208KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516407
  • Stock #: 21868
  • VIN: WMWZC5C55FWP42738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21868
  • Mileage 126,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
12v Power Port
AM/FM Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2016 Dodge Journey C...
 73,766 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 52,301 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 42...
 140,625 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory