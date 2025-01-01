Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free equipped with 4WD power group, alloy wheels, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

Watch This Vehicle
12247687

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

  1. 1741217942
  2. 1741217945
  3. 1741217948
  4. 1741217951
  5. 1741217954
  6. 1741217957
  7. 1741217960
  8. 1741217963
  9. 1741217966
  10. 1741217969
  11. 1741217972
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 4A4AJ3AU6FE602555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, trade in from franchise dealer, accident free equipped with 4WD power group, alloy wheels, heated seats and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales

Used 2015 Subaru Legacy LIMITED for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Subaru Legacy LIMITED 211,000 KM $9,795 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 243,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 213,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Email Lawrence Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-7878

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR