Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><strong><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1759789450559_19128587840722788 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>2015, MITSUBISHI RVR </strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong> Special Price: $<span> </span>AS IS </strong><br></strong></p><p><span>At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. </span><strong><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090</strong><span>.</span></strong></p><p>Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</p><p><br><strong><span>Prices </span></strong><span>may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.</span></p><p><span><br></span></p><p><strong><span><strong>VEHICLE SOLD AS IS <span> </span></strong></span></strong><span>The motor vehicle sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><p><br><strong><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong><span> </span><span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.</span></strong></p><p><strong><br><strong>Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .</strong></strong></p><p><strong><br><span>View our inventory:</span><span> </span><strong>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</strong></strong></p><p><strong><br><strong>Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm</strong></strong></p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1759789450559_38414094381930397 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

139,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT SE

Watch This Vehicle
13049906

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

AWD 4dr CVT SE

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,500KM
VIN 4A4AJ4AU3FE603541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015, MITSUBISHI RVR 

 Special Price: $ AS IS 

At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.

Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.


Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.


VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS"  The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.


Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .


View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/


Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60 L Fuel Tank
530CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
6.026 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable sliding
reclining and height adjustable driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
970 kgs (4
343 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Queen Auto Group

Used 2010 Porsche Boxster 2Dr Roadster S for sale in Toronto, ON
2010 Porsche Boxster 2Dr Roadster S 51,700 KM $37,490 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator North 4x4 for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Jeep Gladiator North 4x4 153,800 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo S60 B5 AWD Momentum for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volvo S60 B5 AWD Momentum 64,500 KM $34,490 + tax & lic

Email Queen Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-740-XXXX

(click to show)

416-740-8090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2015 Mitsubishi RVR