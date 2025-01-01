$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD 4dr CVT SE
2015 Mitsubishi RVR
AWD 4dr CVT SE
Location
Queen Auto Group
304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015, MITSUBISHI RVR
Special Price: $ AS IS
At Queen Auto Group, all of our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.
Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.
Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.
VEHICLE SOLD "AS IS" The motor vehicle sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may no be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles.
Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4 .
View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/
Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Queen Auto Group
Email Queen Auto Group
Queen Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8090