2015 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900 + taxes & licensing
1 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10625889

10625889 VIN: 1n4al3apxfn400335

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cross-Traffic Alert

