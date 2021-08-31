Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

102,000 KM

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

Location

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

102,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7756269
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP6FN400283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SL Tech Platinum, Fully Loaded, Top Of The Line Altima, New Arrival from the Nissan Store, Free Carproof Verified Included, Push To Start, Leather Interior, Panorama MoonRoof, Touch Screen Navigation, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitering, Lane Assist, Collision Prevention Warning, High Definition Camera System, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Sedan Directly from Nissan Canada. Fully Nissan Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, Metallic Black over Matching Black Leather Interior, Premium Bose Sound System, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Premium Alloy Wheels, Side Turn Signals, Fog Lights, Intelligent Key, LikeNew Inside and Out, Very Well Maintained, Scratchless, Very Above Average, A Must See, Extra Clean, Bluetooth Audio, TPMS, Information Center, Drive Mode Selector, Full Factory Nissan Warranty & More. Call Today! ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else? Price plus hst and licensing. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

