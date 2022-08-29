$8,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
SR|REARCAM|ALLOYS|SPOILER
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9173503
- Stock #: 209673
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP9FL209673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3N1CK3CP9FL209673, SR, REARCAM, ALLOY WHEELS, SPOILER, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, White on Grey, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player, Keyless Entry, Tinted Windows, 40/60 Rear Seats Split, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!
FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
