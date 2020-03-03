2015 Nissan NV 2500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

