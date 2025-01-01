Menu
SL, AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather, Double Sunroof, 360 Camera

No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!

Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing available,

Welcome for test drive today !!!

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.

Please call @ 416 398 5959.

FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND

THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,

OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch.

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -

HAGGLE FREE

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

189,000 KM

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

12165150

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM9FC698825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Nissan Pathfinder