2015 NISSAN PATHFINDER . WHITE ON BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR . FULL LOADED. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. NAVIGATION , 360 SURRANDING CAMERA | ALL CREDIT WELCOME!! FINANCING AVAILABLE * BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. ? IN HOUSE FINANCING ** RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC

** APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca

OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM ..

PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.ca

PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300

ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS

THIS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING IS AVAILABLE FOR $695** VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5