2015 Nissan Rogue
S
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 181,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2.5L! S! AWD! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C!
BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!
ALL DEALER SERVICED! WELL MAINTAINED! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! PERFECT FOR COMING
WINTER COMMUTING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K M43
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
