2015 Nissan Rogue
SV*7 PASSENGER* NAVI*360 CAM*
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 245,035 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian adventure throws your way? Feast your eyes on this striking white 2015 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This stylish crossover is ready to impress with its practical design and a host of desirable features. With seating for seven passengers, there's plenty of room for family, friends, and all their gear, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. This Rogue comes equipped with all-wheel drive, offering confident handling in any weather condition.
This pre-owned Rogue has been well-maintained and has 245,035 km on the odometer. The black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space. The Rogue's CVT transmission provides smooth and efficient performance, while the gasoline engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy. Don't miss the opportunity to experience the blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced technology this Rogue has to offer. Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today!
Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Nissan Rogue SV:
- 7-Passenger Seating: Bring the whole crew along for the ride with plenty of space for everyone.
- Navigation System: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.
- 360-Degree Camera: Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces becomes a breeze.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently tackle any road condition, from sunny highways to snowy streets.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek and modern exterior.
This motor vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.
