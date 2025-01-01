Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian adventure throws your way? Feast your eyes on this striking white 2015 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This stylish crossover is ready to impress with its practical design and a host of desirable features. With seating for seven passengers, theres plenty of room for family, friends, and all their gear, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. This Rogue comes equipped with all-wheel drive, offering confident handling in any weather condition.</p><p>This pre-owned Rogue has been well-maintained and has 245,035 km on the odometer. The black interior offers a comfortable and inviting space. The Rogues CVT transmission provides smooth and efficient performance, while the gasoline engine offers a balance of power and fuel economy. Dont miss the opportunity to experience the blend of practicality, comfort, and advanced technology this Rogue has to offer. Visit Select Auto Centre Ltd. today!</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2015 Nissan Rogue SV:</p><ul><li><strong>7-Passenger Seating:</strong> Bring the whole crew along for the ride with plenty of space for everyone.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.</li><li><strong>360-Degree Camera:</strong> Parking and maneuvering in tight spaces becomes a breeze.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently tackle any road condition, from sunny highways to snowy streets.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its sleek and modern exterior.</li></ul><p> </p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>This motor vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2015 Nissan Rogue

245,035 KM

$6,488

+ taxes & licensing
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
VIN 5N1AT2MM5FC806021

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 245,035 KM

Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle anything a Canadian adventure throws your way? Feast your eyes on this striking white 2015 Nissan Rogue SV, available now at Select Auto Centre Ltd.! This stylish crossover is ready to impress with its practical design and a host of desirable features. With seating for seven passengers, there's plenty of room for family, friends, and all their gear, making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. This Rogue comes equipped with all-wheel drive, offering confident handling in any weather condition.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

