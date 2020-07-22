Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

75,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,488

+ tax & licensing
$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SVAWDFamilyTech,7Passengers

2015 Nissan Rogue

SVAWDFamilyTech,7Passengers

Location

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-4111

  • Listing ID: 5368343
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM3FC845612

$14,488

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Passengers New Arrival from the Nissan Store, Carproof Verified and Available upon request, Push To Start, 7 PASSENGER, Panorama Moonroof, Touch Screen Navigation, Power Rear Trunk, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitering, Lane Assist with Auto Steer, Collision Prevention Warning, All Around Birds Eye View Camera System, Power Sunshade, Back Up Camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Premium Bose Sound System with Factory Subwoofer, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv directly from Nissan Canada, Metallic Black over Matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Fully Nissan Certified Equipped with 4 near Brand New Tires, Extra Clean Condition, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, Scratch Free, Rust Free, A Must See, Bluetooth Audio, intellegent Key, Side Turn Signals, Roof Rack, Tinted Windows, Fog Lights, Premium Audio, Back Up Sensors, Usb-Aux Inputs, Keyless Entry, Balance of Factory Nissan Warranty & More. Call Today!
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Royal Fine Motors

Royal Fine Motors

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

