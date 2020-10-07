Menu
2015 Nissan Rogue

63,400 KM

$13,388

+ tax & licensing
$13,388

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

2015 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$13,388

+ taxes & licensing

63,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6173982
  • Stock #: 153581
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT6FC903820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153581
  • Mileage 63,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Rogue S- FWD Automatic
Clean Carproof ( NO accident ),ONE OWNER
mileage: 63400 k.m

High-Value Features:
* LED headlights with auto-leveller
* Lane Departure Warning
* Moving Object Detection
* audio system with AM/FM/CD / AUX-in / USB
* Nine Speakers (including two woofers)
* Radio Data system (RDS)
* Bluetooth
* Speed-Sensitive volume control
* SiriusXM traffic
* 6-way power driver's seat
* 4-way power front passenger's seat
* Power Lift-gate
* Nissan Intelligent key
* Rear Privacy glass
* FOG lights
* Welcome lighting
* Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror
* Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Power side mirrors
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rear Spoiler
* Roof rails
* Tires 225/65R17

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($899). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

647-518-4130
