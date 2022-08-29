Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lucky Motorcars Inc

416-577-2961

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD-7 PASSENGER-PANOROOF-360 CAMERA-NAV-CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD-7 PASSENGER-PANOROOF-360 CAMERA-NAV-CERTIFIED

Location

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

416-577-2961

  1. 9207337
  2. 9207337
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9207337
  • Stock #: 22-148624
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM5FC763624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22-148624
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**RARE 7 PASSENGER - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!! ONLY 107,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED  ** SERVICE RECORDS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 


WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!  


FULLY LOADED **SV** PACKAGE!! Finished In NIGHT BLACK On BLACK INTERIOR!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features! 2.5L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! Automatic!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! NAVIGATION With 360 BACK UP CAMERA!! BLIND SPOT ASSIST!! Bluetooth Hands Free Phone!! PUSH BUTTON START!! HEATED SEATS! Cruise Control!! SPORT WHEELS & So Much More!! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!!  BUY NOW & SAVE!!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!


CARFAX LINK BELOW:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=c0/nrN7w+l9Eo6DetR7+seZtnXIlovM0


ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!


OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare! 


Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!


Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!


LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.                                                                                                         


350 WESTON RD.                                                                                                             


Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9                                                                                                       


Direct:  416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600                                                                                   


Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA                                                                                                     


Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com


Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 128,000 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV...
 107,000 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru WRX SPOR...
 80,000 KM
$28,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

Lucky Motorcars Inc

350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9

Call Dealer

416-577-XXXX

(click to show)

416-577-2961

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory