$19,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-577-2961
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD-7 PASSENGER-PANOROOF-360 CAMERA-NAV-CERTIFIED
Location
Lucky Motorcars Inc
350 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6N 3P9
416-577-2961
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9207337
- Stock #: 22-148624
- VIN: 5N1AT2MM5FC763624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22-148624
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**RARE 7 PASSENGER - SAVE $$$** {CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED} $0 DOWN....LOW INTEREST FINANCING APPROVALS o.a.c.!! ONLY 107,000KMS!! ** ACCIDENT FREE - 100% ONTARIO VEHICLE - CARFAX VERIFIED ** SERVICE RECORDS! **Comes FULLY CERTIFIED With A SAFETY CERTIFICATE At NO EXTRA COST** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE!! All International Students & New Immigrants Welcome! # 9 SIN! Bankruptcy! Consumer Proposal! GOOD, BAD or NEW CREDIT!! We Will Help Get You APPROVED!!
FULLY LOADED **SV** PACKAGE!! Finished In NIGHT BLACK On BLACK INTERIOR!! LOADED With Tons Of Convenience Features! 2.5L I-4CYL GAS SAVER!! Automatic!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! NAVIGATION With 360 BACK UP CAMERA!! BLIND SPOT ASSIST!! Bluetooth Hands Free Phone!! PUSH BUTTON START!! HEATED SEATS! Cruise Control!! SPORT WHEELS & So Much More!! NICE & CLEAN!! RELIABLE AND FUEL EFFICIENT!! BUY NOW & SAVE!!! OIL /FILTER CHANGED!! ALL SERVICED UP TO DATE!!! NON SMOKER! GREAT FOR UBER & LYFT!
CARFAX LINK BELOW:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=c0/nrN7w+l9Eo6DetR7+seZtnXIlovM0
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE CARFAX HISTORY REPORT! FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATE! PROFESSIONAL DETAILING! OMVIC & UCDA MEMBERS!! BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES!! FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE! LICENSING & TAXES EXTRA!
OVER 22 YEARS OF AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE!! Come & Visit Our Heated Indoor Showroom!! SAVE THOUSANDS & THOUSANDS From BUYING NEW! Shop & Compare!
Call or Message Sunny at 416-577-2961 For Your Quality Pre Owned Vehicle Today!
Please Visit Our Website www.LUCKYMOTORCARS.com To View Our Online Showroom!
LUCKY MOTORCARS INC.
350 WESTON RD.
Toronto, ONT. M6N 3P9
Direct: 416-577-2961 / 416-763-0600
Email: SUNNY@LMCINC.CA
Web: LUCKYMOTORCARS.com
Lucky Motorcars Inc. proudly serves most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Brampton, Woodbridge, Vaughan, North York, York Region, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peterborough, Hamilton, St. Catherines, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham & more!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lucky Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.