2015 Nissan Rogue

75,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

S w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

2015 Nissan Rogue

S w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9766507
  • Stock #: 17535
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0FC901903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R21B9 as of 01/25/2022. Has an active recall with code #R22C8 as of 02/17/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Halogen Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
AUX Port
Power Locks & Windows
6 Way Manual Drivers Seat
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio & Cruise)

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

