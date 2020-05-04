2015 Nissan Sentra

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
647-347-4111
+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival from the Nissan Store, Clean Carproof Verified and Available upon request, Off Lease, Push To Start, Touch Screen Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Cloth Upgraded Interior, Bluetooth Audio, Alloy Wheels, One Owner Demo Car Local Toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Nissan Canada. Fully Nissan Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, Metallic Black over Matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Like New Condition Inside and Out, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, Only 75k Kms, LikeNew, A Must See, Scratchless, Eco/Sport Mode, Intelligent Key System, Keyless Entry, Usb-Aux Inputs, Balance of Full Factory Nissan Warranty & More. Price plus HST and licensing. Call Today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2