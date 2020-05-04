Menu
2015 Nissan Sentra

Other

2015 Nissan Sentra

Other

Location

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-4111

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942494
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP7FL671876
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

New Arrival from the Nissan Store, Clean Carproof Verified and Available upon request, Off Lease, Push To Start, Touch Screen Navigation, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Premium Cloth Upgraded Interior, Bluetooth Audio, Alloy Wheels, One Owner Demo Car Local Toronto Ontario sedan Directly from Nissan Canada. Fully Nissan Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New Tires, Metallic Black over Matching Black Cloth/Suede Interior, Like New Condition Inside and Out, Very Well Maintained, Very Above Average, Only 75k Kms, LikeNew, A Must See, Scratchless, Eco/Sport Mode, Intelligent Key System, Keyless Entry, Usb-Aux Inputs, Balance of Full Factory Nissan Warranty & More. Price plus HST and licensing. Call Today!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

