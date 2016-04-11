Menu
2015 Nissan Versa

100,100 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2015 Nissan Versa

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV w/ Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

2015 Nissan Versa

Note SV w/ Backup Cam, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9849002
  • Stock #: 17935
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8FL378309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17935
  • Mileage 100,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/04/2016 with an estimated $1187.32 of damage. On which a $1418 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 02/01/2019 with an estimated $2986.19 of damage. On which a $2146 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary audio input jack

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seats

Additional Features

POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS
AM/FM/CD Audio System
USB connection port
MP3/WMA CD playback capability
SiriusXM Capability
5.0" colour display
Upgraded Cloth Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

