2015 Porsche 911

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2015 PORSCHE 991.1 GT3 | RWD | 3.8L FLAT 6 | 475HP | PDK TRANSMISSION | NAVIGATION | CHRONO | IPE AFTERMARKET EXHAUST SYSTEM | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | BLUETOOTH | REAR TINTED LIGHTS | RED SEATBELTS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS | BUCKET SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2015 911 GT3 has a Brilliant 3.8L flat 6 Engine that generates 475HP and 324Lb-Ft of torque through a PDK Transmission. The GT3 nameplate was introduced in 1999 as part of the first generation of the Porsche 996 model range as a homologation model for the cars entered in the FIA GT3 cup. The engine is based on the unit fitted in the 991 Carrera S, but shares only a few common parts. All other components, particularly the crankshaft and valve train, were specially adapted or developed for the 991 GT3.
The GT3 is claimed to be able to accelerate from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds or less and it lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 25 seconds. This GT3 comes in a White Exterior Color and a Black/Alcantara Interior combo with Red Seatbelts and White Dashboard Dials.
In terms of Safety, The GT3 has Child Seat Anchors, Front Head Airbags, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, Stability Control, Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes.
