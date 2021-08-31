2015 Porsche 911

$169,800 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 1 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7635244

7635244 Stock #: PC7381

PC7381 VIN: WP0AC2A98FS183360

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7381

Mileage 32,190 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Wing Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension Electronic Parking Brake speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Interior accents: leather Center console: front console with storage Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Front wipers: rain sensing Headlights: HID/Xenon Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Side mirrors: auto-dimming Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Watts: 235 Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front brake diameter: 15.0 Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Power door locks: auto-locking Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Power outlet(s): two 12V front variable intermittent Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off reclining self-leveling Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.