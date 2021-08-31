Menu
2015 Porsche 911

32,190 KM

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

GT3, 475HP, PDK, IPE EXHAUST SYSTEM, NAV

GT3, 475HP, PDK, IPE EXHAUST SYSTEM, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

32,190KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7635244
  • Stock #: PC7381
  • VIN: WP0AC2A98FS183360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7381
  • Mileage 32,190 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 PORSCHE 991.1 GT3 | RWD | 3.8L FLAT 6 | 475HP | PDK TRANSMISSION | NAVIGATION | CHRONO | IPE AFTERMARKET EXHAUST SYSTEM | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA AND LEATHER SEATS | BLUETOOTH | REAR TINTED LIGHTS | RED SEATBELTS | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED MIRRORS | BUCKET SEATS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2015 911 GT3 has a Brilliant 3.8L flat 6 Engine that generates 475HP and 324Lb-Ft of torque through a PDK Transmission. The GT3 nameplate was introduced in 1999 as part of the first generation of the Porsche 996 model range as a homologation model for the cars entered in the FIA GT3 cup. The engine is based on the unit fitted in the 991 Carrera S, but shares only a few common parts. All other components, particularly the crankshaft and valve train, were specially adapted or developed for the 991 GT3.







The GT3 is claimed to be able to accelerate from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds or less and it lapped the Nurburgring in 7 minutes and 25 seconds. This GT3 comes in a White Exterior Color and a Black/Alcantara Interior combo with Red Seatbelts and White Dashboard Dials.







In terms of Safety, The GT3 has Child Seat Anchors, Front Head Airbags, Remote Anti-Theft Alarm System, Stability Control, Front and Rear Ventilated Disc Brakes.











WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Wing
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Interior accents: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Power door locks: auto-locking
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Power outlet(s): two 12V front
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
self-leveling
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

